Border Crisis: Narcotics Trafficking 'Exponentially' Increasing in Arizona

While much of the focus has been on the Biden administration's violation of federal law by holding unaccompanied minors in Texas processing facilities for longer than 72 hours, over in Arizona Mexican drug cartels are taking full advantage of new open border policies.

Investigative reporter Sara Carter is reporting the trafficking of narcotics into the United States has "exponentially increased" since President Biden took office.

"While our Border Patrol agents are spread so thin dealing with young people, they're actually and the people that are crossing the border, taking care of those unaccompanied minors and family units, the drug cartels are using open spaces because the Biden Administration basically halted the continuation of the border wall. They're using those open spaces to bring the drugs in," she said during an interview with Fox News.

"Those drugs are not just affecting the border," Border Patrol Union Vice President Art Del Cueto explained. "Those drugs are going into middle America. They're going all over the country, affecting kids."

Among U.S. steps Mexico worries are encouraging migration are improved support for victims of gangs and violence, streamlining of the legalization process, and suspension of Trump-era accords that deported people to Central America. One Mexican official familiar with migration developments, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said organized crime began changing its modus operandi “from the day Biden took office” and now exhibited “unprecedented” levels of sophistication. That includes briefing clients on the latest immigration rules, using technology to outfox authorities, and disguising smuggling operations as travel agencies, assessments showed. Higher concentrations of migrants in border areas have encouraged gangs to recruit some as drug mules, and kidnap others for money, said Cesar Peniche, attorney general of Chihuahua, the state with the longest stretch of U.S. frontier.

Meanwhile, pieces of the border wall are ready to be finished but are stuck in the dirt.