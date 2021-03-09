White House

Biden's Dog Got Violent at the White House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Mar 09, 2021
President Joe Biden's rescue dogs have been sent back to Delaware after one of them, Major Biden, bit a security officer at the White House. 

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed and gave details about the incident Tuesday afternoon. 

"Champ and Major, the President and First Ladies dogs, members of the family, are still getting still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people. On Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual which was handled by the White House medical unit with no further treatment needed," Psaki said, adding that the dogs will return to the White House soon. 

When asked if Major would be euthanized, Psaki assured reporters that will not happen. 

Meanwhile, former Acting DNI Richard Grenell has a different take. 

