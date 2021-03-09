Biden's Dog Got Violent at the White House

President Joe Biden's rescue dogs have been sent back to Delaware after one of them, Major Biden, bit a security officer at the White House.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed and gave details about the incident Tuesday afternoon.

"Champ and Major, the President and First Ladies dogs, members of the family, are still getting still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people. On Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual which was handled by the White House medical unit with no further treatment needed," Psaki said, adding that the dogs will return to the White House soon.

When asked if Major would be euthanized, Psaki assured reporters that will not happen.

She won't say if Major bit a member of the Secret Service.

Meanwhile, former Acting DNI Richard Grenell has a different take.

When the President of the United States gives away his rescue dog, there should be all sorts of news stories highlighting the importance and seriousness of taking on the responsibility of becoming a dog owner.

This is a teaching moment.



This is a teaching moment. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 9, 2021