Humiliated Democrats Want to Launch an 'Investigation' Into Ron DeSantis

Posted: Mar 01, 2021 10:15 AM
Source: (AP Photo/John Raoux)

As Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continues to make Democrats look even more incompetent for their handling of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, the target on his back is getting bigger. 

Despite handling the pandemic more effectively than any blue state governor and prioritizing vaccinations for elderly populations, Democrats want to launch an investigation into his handling of the vaccine rollout. 

"The sole Democrat elected to statewide office in Florida is calling on the U.S. House of Representatives coronavirus committee to investigate the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, for 'alleged political favoritism' in coronavirus vaccine distribution," Yahoo reports. "That call comes in a letter that Florida’s agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, will send on Monday morning to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., who heads the coronavirus committee, and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, its ranking Republican member."

DeSantis' record speaks for itself. 

Last week DeSantis talked about Florida's handling of the pandemic during a speech at CPAC. 

Most Popular