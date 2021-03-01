Humiliated Democrats Want to Launch an 'Investigation' Into Ron DeSantis

As Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continues to make Democrats look even more incompetent for their handling of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, the target on his back is getting bigger.

Despite handling the pandemic more effectively than any blue state governor and prioritizing vaccinations for elderly populations, Democrats want to launch an investigation into his handling of the vaccine rollout.

"The sole Democrat elected to statewide office in Florida is calling on the U.S. House of Representatives coronavirus committee to investigate the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, for 'alleged political favoritism' in coronavirus vaccine distribution," Yahoo reports. "That call comes in a letter that Florida’s agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, will send on Monday morning to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., who heads the coronavirus committee, and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, its ranking Republican member."

NEW: A second Democrat, @nikkifried, calls for an investigation of Florida governor Ron DeSantis over vaccine distribution.https://t.co/1gPeVI8lSf — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) March 1, 2021

DeSantis' record speaks for itself.

Today the state announced the establishment of six COVID-19 vaccination sites — in addition to our Pahokee site — to provide greater access to the vaccine in underserved communities in the following counties: Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade, and Osceola. pic.twitter.com/RP2Zyc3Hf0 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 25, 2021

Florida has vaccinated millions of seniors representing over 50% of our senior population. Counties with noteworthy coverage of seniors include:



St. Johns - 78% (of seniors vaccinated)

Leon - 73%

Nassau - 71 %

Alachua - 67%

Indian River - 67%



Great job! — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 1, 2021

In Florida, we have put Seniors First from day one and I’m pleased to announce that starting tomorrow we are providing vaccines directly to seniors at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Fairgrounds. @HealthyFla will vaccinate 4,000 people over two days at this site. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 26, 2021

Last week DeSantis talked about Florida's handling of the pandemic during a speech at CPAC.