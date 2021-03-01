Israel

Abraham Accords Prevail: UAE Ambassador Arrives in Israel for the First Time

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The United Arab Emirates first ever Ambassador to Israel arrived in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Monday, further solidifying the Abraham Accords reached under President Donald Trump. 

Former White House advisor Avi Berkowitz, who played a major role in negotiating the Abraham Accords, is applauding the progress.

