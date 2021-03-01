Abraham Accords Prevail: UAE Ambassador Arrives in Israel for the First Time

The United Arab Emirates first ever Ambassador to Israel arrived in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Monday, further solidifying the Abraham Accords reached under President Donald Trump.

Today, I had the honor of presenting my credentials to HE Reuven Rivlin, President of Israel, as the first UAE Ambassador to the State of Israel. I look forward to representing my beloved country and working to strengthen cooperation and relations between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/smZ1SqXfar — Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) March 1, 2021

I arrived today in Tel Aviv as the first UAE Ambassador to the State of Israel and met with HE @Gabi_Ashkenazi, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss growing bilateral relations since the signing of the Abraham Accords, as well as enhancing cooperation in various fields pic.twitter.com/JcsWqQ4ht7 — Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) March 1, 2021

Historic !

.

My country’s ???? national anthem played today in #Jerusalem, Israel ????

Thank you Israel for respecting my UAE ???? pic.twitter.com/LkBHMEWCNk — ??? ?????? ???? Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) March 1, 2021

Welcome to Israel, first Ambassador of the UAE, Mohammad Mahmoud Al Khaja.

This is a significant milestone in relations between our countries.

I welcome your arrival to promote the opening of an Emirati embassy, as well as the fast opening of the Israeli missions in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/XLL1WxxEy1 — ??? ?????? - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) March 1, 2021

For Emiratis and Israelis, a new chapter of openness, understanding and prosperity is beginning. Looking forward to my first visit. See you next week. Shabbat Shalom. — Mohamed Al Khaja (@AmbAlKhaja) February 26, 2021

This just brings me tears of joy to my heart! What a historic, a truly beautiful moment, as @AmbAlKhaja presents his credentials to @PresidentRuvi, becoming the first #UAE Ambassador to the State of #Israel!



Shalom and Marhaba Your Excellency ???????? pic.twitter.com/GprnAQQ9E1 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) March 1, 2021

Former White House advisor Avi Berkowitz, who played a major role in negotiating the Abraham Accords, is applauding the progress.

Joint op-ed by ???? And ???? Diplomats. The Abraham Accords continue to inspire ???



When an Emirati and an Israeli diplomat meet https://t.co/9MCl76YYjF via @TheNationalNews — Avi Berkowitz (@AviBerkow) March 1, 2021