Uh Oh: Republican Senators Not Impressed by 'Disorganized' Trump Legal Team

Conservative firebrand Sean Hannity interviewed Trump impeachment lawyer David Schoen on his show Tuesday night and pressed him on whether the former president's legal team will be better prepared as the trial continues in the Senate.

Hannity isn't the only one who noticed the team's lackluster and oftentimes confusing performance. A number of Republican senators, many who are Trump allies, are speaking out about the arguments that were made.

GOP castigates Trump team

Cassidy: “Terrible job”

Collins: “I’m puzzled”

Cornyn: “Not one of the finest I’ve seen”

Murkowski “really stunned”

Cruz: “I don't think the lawyers did the most effective job”



?@marianne_levine? ?@AndrewDesiderio? https://t.co/ZH6CcKnguM — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) February 10, 2021

Republican Sen. Cassidy: "Pres. Trump’s team was disorganized ... If I'm an impartial juror, and one side is doing a great job, and the other side is doing a terrible job ... I'm going to vote for the side that did the good job."pic.twitter.com/wJGTEH539i — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 10, 2021

Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she was "perplexed" by Trump's lawyer Bruce Castor "who did not seem to make any arguments at all, which was an unusual approach to take" to @tedbarrettcnn — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) February 9, 2021

And President Trump himself is reportedly unhappy with his team's performance.

From colleague Kristin Fisher: 2 sources who were with Trump today describe him as "furious" and "beyond angry" with his impeachment defense team. Especially upset with counsel Bruce Castor — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 10, 2021

Given 45 Republicans voted two weeks ago that the impeachment trial of former President Trump is unconstitutional, it is still highly unlikely he will be convicted.