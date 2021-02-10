Donald Trump

Uh Oh: Republican Senators Not Impressed by 'Disorganized' Trump Legal Team

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 11:50 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Conservative firebrand Sean Hannity interviewed Trump impeachment lawyer David Schoen on his show Tuesday night and pressed him on whether the former president's legal team will be better prepared as the trial continues in the Senate.

Hannity isn't the only one who noticed the team's lackluster and oftentimes confusing performance. A number of Republican senators, many who are Trump allies, are speaking out about the arguments that were made.

And President Trump himself is reportedly unhappy with his team's performance.

Given 45 Republicans voted two weeks ago that the impeachment trial of former President Trump is unconstitutional, it is still highly unlikely he will be convicted.

