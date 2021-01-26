Rand Paul

Rand Paul Rips 'Unconstitutional, Travesty Impeachment'

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 2:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Republican Senator Rand Paul is ripping Democrats and fellow Republicans like Senator Mitt Romney for moving forward with a second unconstitutional, brazen and hyper partisan impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump. 

Yesterday it was announced Senate Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy will oversee the impeachment trial in the Senate, not Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. Roberts is not overseeing the trial because President Trump is no longer in office. 

Paul is calling on the Senate to vote on whether the trial itself is constitutional. If enough Senators vote to declare the process of impeaching a former President unconstitutional, the trial would not proceed. 

Monday night, one article of impeachment against President Trump was officially transmitted from the House to the Senate.

