Rand Paul Rips 'Unconstitutional, Travesty Impeachment'

Republican Senator Rand Paul is ripping Democrats and fellow Republicans like Senator Mitt Romney for moving forward with a second unconstitutional, brazen and hyper partisan impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump.

Democrats brazenly appointing a pro impeachment democrat to preside over the trial is not fair or impartial and hardly indicates any kind of unity for the country.



No, unity is the opposite of this travesty we are about to witness. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

Private citizens don’t get impeached. Impeachment is for removal from office, and the accused here has already left office. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

Instead of doing the nation’s work with their new majorities in the House, Senate and Executive Branch, Democrats are wasting the nation’s time on a partisan vendetta against a man no longer in office. It’s almost as if they have no ability to exist except in opposition to Trump — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

I want this body on record. Is this how you think politics should be?



In a few minutes I will insist on a vote to affirm that this proceeding is unconstitutional... — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

Yesterday it was announced Senate Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy will oversee the impeachment trial in the Senate, not Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. Roberts is not overseeing the trial because President Trump is no longer in office.

Paul is calling on the Senate to vote on whether the trial itself is constitutional. If enough Senators vote to declare the process of impeaching a former President unconstitutional, the trial would not proceed.

.@RandPaul tells me why he's forcing a vote on the Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump: "If 40 of us vote that this is unconstitutional, then they're done". pic.twitter.com/6OL4Rjw0OR — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 26, 2021

Monday night, one article of impeachment against President Trump was officially transmitted from the House to the Senate.