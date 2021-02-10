Sean Hannity

Hannity Presses Trump Impeachment Attorney: Will You Be More Prepared Going Forward?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 7:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Hannity Presses Trump Impeachment Attorney: Will You Be More Prepared Going Forward?

Source: AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Fox News’ Sean Hannity pressed Trump impeachment attorney David Schoen about the defense’s opening, addressing the criticism it received, and asked if they will be better prepared in the coming days.

“There's a lot of criticism of the opening, not your part in particular. But it seemed to be free associating, extemporaneous, somewhat meandering,” the host said, referring to Bruce Castor’s performance. “Will the rest of this process … be more focused and will it be more prepared?”

“Well, the fellow who you say did the opening today has his law firm there. They seem to be very capable people. I’m sure -- today, he hadn't planned on going. And so, I’m sure they will be very well-prepared in the future and do a great job in the case,” Schoen replied. 

During the transition to “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham praised Hannity for asking the question. 

“It was terrible. You are way too charitable,” she said. “If you hire that guy in the case that you are paying the bills on, it would’ve been like I’m sure you’re a nice person, but enough. How much time could you spend praising the Democrats?”

"I'll be quite frank with you, we changed what we were going to do on account that we thought the House managers' presentation was well done," Castor said in part of his speech.

According to Fox News, former President Trump was reportedly “furious” with his impeachment defense team, particularly Castor. 

Observers like attorney Alan Dershowitz were dumbfounded, and senators on both sides of the political aisle were bewildered by the attorney's opening remarks.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Boomerang: Ocasio-Cortez Accidentally Slips and Explains Why Minimum Wage Hike Is Terrible Policy
Matt Vespa
Psaki Confronted Over 'Transgender Rights' and Girls' Sports
Leah Barkoukis

Mark Cuban Confirms His Unpatriotic Decision
Beth Baumann
Sen. Cassidy: I Said I'd Be an Impartial Juror But...
Beth Baumann
House Judiciary GOP Releases Video in Response to Rep. Raskin
Connor McNulty
WHO Points to Coronavirus' Likely Origin, But Nikki Haley Has a Problem with That Finding
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular