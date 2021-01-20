Here Is What Joe Biden Plans to Do Right After Being Sworn In

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next president of the United States at noon in Washington, D.C.

Shortly after the ceremony, President Biden will head to the White House and get out his pen. He will sign 17 total executive orders Tuesday afternoon and will send a massive immigration bill to Congress.

On Inauguration Day:

-extend pause on fed student loan payments/interest

-rejoin the Paris Agreement

-reverse the Muslim Ban

-issue "mask mandate"

To be factual, President Trump never signed a "Muslim ban." He signed a ban on travel from terrorist hot spots around the world.

Here is Biden's official schedule, published by the White House.