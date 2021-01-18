Trump Prepares His Final Pardons and at Least One Name Might Surprise You

President Donald Trump is getting ready to issue as many as 100 pardons and commutations this week before he leaves the White House on Wednesday.

"President Trump is expected to issue between 50 and 100 commutations and pardons before he leaves office this week, two sources familiar with the list told Fox News. The sources told Fox News that the announcement of the pardons will likely come in one large batch on Tuesday, but there is a slight chance the White House will wait to make them official until Wednesday morning. The president has until noon on Wednesday to do so," Fox News reported Monday morning. "Fox News has learned that there was a meeting at the White House on Sunday afternoon finalize the growing list of pardons and commutations."

Rapper Lil Wayne is reportedly on this list, in addition to former Baltimore Mayor and Democrat Catherine Pugh.

"Convicted former Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh is among those seeking clemency from President Donald Trump as he reportedly prepares to issue 100 pardons and sentence commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday," the Baltimore Sun reports. "Pugh, 70, is seeking to have her three-year sentence commuted, according to a database of clemency appeals on the U.S. Department of Justice website. Her case’s status is listed as 'pending.'"

There has been much speculation President Trump might pardon himself or members of his family before leaving office. In December, he pardoned a number of campaign associates who were caught up in Robert Mueller's Special Counsel investigation.