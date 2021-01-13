Gaetz: The Left Wants to Lecture About 'Lighting Flames?' They Lit Actual Fires

Debate over impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time is ongoing on Capitol Hill. House Democrats and Republicans are making their arguments on the House floor and will vote Wednesday afternoon.

During his remarks, Republican Matt Gaetz blasted Democrats for their hypocrisy on violence.

"I denounce political violence from all ends of the spectrum, but make no mistake, the left in America has incited far more political violence than the right. For months our cities burned. Police stations burned. Our businesses were shattered. And they said nothing. Or they cheerled for it and they fundraised for it and they allowed it to happen in the greatest country in the world," Gaetz said. "Now some have cited the metaphor that the President lit the flame. Well they lit actual flames! Actual fires!"

Matt Gaetz just exploded on the House floor and people started screaming back at him when he yelled:



"Some have cited the metaphor that the president lit the flame. Well, they lit actual flames. Actual fires." pic.twitter.com/2SeitMbsul — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 13, 2021

Last year's riots, which were conducted by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, were the most expensive in U.S. history. They were encouraged by leading Democrats like Senator Kamala Harris, who helped raise money to bail rioters out of jail.