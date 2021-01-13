Gaetz: The Left Wants to Lecture About 'Lighting Flames?' They Lit Actual Fires

Debate over impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time is ongoing on Capitol Hill. House Democrats and Republicans are making their arguments on the House floor and will vote Wednesday afternoon.
During his remarks, Republican Matt Gaetz blasted Democrats for their hypocrisy on violence.
"I denounce political violence from all ends of the spectrum, but make no mistake, the left in America has incited far more political violence than the right. For months our cities burned. Police stations burned. Our businesses were shattered. And they said nothing. Or they cheerled for it and they fundraised for it and they allowed it to happen in the greatest country in the world," Gaetz said. "Now some have cited the metaphor that the President lit the flame. Well they lit actual flames! Actual fires!"
Matt Gaetz just exploded on the House floor and people started screaming back at him when he yelled:— Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 13, 2021
"Some have cited the metaphor that the president lit the flame. Well, they lit actual flames. Actual fires." pic.twitter.com/2SeitMbsul
Last year's riots, which were conducted by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, were the most expensive in U.S. history. They were encouraged by leading Democrats like Senator Kamala Harris, who helped raise money to bail rioters out of jail.
The vandalism and looting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police will cost the insurance industry more than any other violent demonstrations in recent history, Axios has learned.
That number could be as much as $2 billion and possibly more, according to the Insurance Information Institute (or Triple-I), which compiles information from PCS as well as other firms that report such statistics.
The protests related to George Floyd's death are also different because they are so widespread. "It's not just happening in one city or state — it's all over the country," Loretta L. Worters of the Triple-I tells Axios.
"And this is still happening, so the losses could be significantly more."