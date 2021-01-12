Twitter Sends Out Major Irony About Freedom of Expression During Elections

The Twitter Public Policy division is getting roasted on its own website after ironically and hypocritically tweeting about the importance of access to free expression and a free internet.

Ahead of the Ugandan election, we're hearing reports that Internet service providers are being ordered to block social media and messaging apps.



We strongly condemn internet shutdowns – they are hugely harmful, violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet. — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021

Access to information and freedom of expression, including the public conversation on Twitter, is never more important than during democratic processes, particularly elections.#UgandaDecides2021 #KeepItOn https://t.co/Q2SJfsFUiD — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021

Does this standard apply to the United States? Apparently not.

This comes during a massive purge of conservative Twitter accounts in the United States and shortly after big tech companies colluded to ban Parler from operating on the internet. Amazon shut down Parler's server.

Parler CEO John Matze tells Tucker: They [Amazon, Apple Google] all did it on the same day. We found out first, in some cases, from BuzzFeed. We didn't get a notice from Google. We read it in the news. The last thing we have is email, I'll bet that will be shut off too in 24hrs. pic.twitter.com/VGI9sHaan0 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) January 12, 2021

The move prompted Republican Congressman Devin Nunes to call for an anti-trust investigation.

“The effect of this is that there is no longer a free and open social media company or site for any American to get on any longer,” Nunes said during an interview with Fox Business Sunday morning. “These big companies, Apple, Amazon, Google, they have just destroyed a what was likely Parlor’s, likely a billion dollar company, poof, it’s gone...But it’s more than just the financial aspect to that. Republicans have no way to communicate if it doesn’t even matter if you’re Republican or conservative, if you don’t want to be regulated by left wingers that are at Twitter and Facebook and Instagram where you get shadowbanned, nobody gets to see you. They get to decide what’s violent or not violent. It’s preposterous.”