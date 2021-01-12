Twitter

Twitter Sends Out Major Irony About Freedom of Expression During Elections

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Twitter Public Policy division is getting roasted on its own website after ironically and hypocritically tweeting about the importance of access to free expression and a free internet.

Does this standard apply to the United States? Apparently not.

This comes during a massive purge of conservative Twitter accounts in the United States and shortly after big tech companies colluded to ban Parler from operating on the internet. Amazon shut down Parler's server.

The move prompted Republican Congressman Devin Nunes to call for an anti-trust investigation. 

“The effect of this is that there is no longer a free and open social media company or site for any American to get on any longer,” Nunes said during an interview with Fox Business Sunday morning. “These big companies, Apple, Amazon, Google, they have just destroyed a what was likely Parlor’s, likely a billion dollar company, poof, it’s gone...But it’s more than just the financial aspect to that. Republicans have no way to communicate if it doesn’t even matter if you’re Republican or conservative, if you don’t want to be regulated by left wingers that are at Twitter and Facebook and Instagram where you get shadowbanned, nobody gets to see you. They get to decide what’s violent or not violent. It’s preposterous.”

