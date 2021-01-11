Second Round of Impeachment Against Trump is Officially Here

House Democrats have officially released one Article of Impeachment against President Trump for "inciting an insurrection." It will be introduced today at 11 a.m. on the House floor.

House Democrats will introduce their article of impeachment today, which charges Trump with incitement of an insurrection. Democrats are closing in on a majority of the House co-sponsoring the resolution. Vote is expected Wednesday or Thursday. pic.twitter.com/86ZKpNXX5m — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 11, 2021

Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it clear over the weekend, despite a lack of time for a trial before January 20, that the House will vote on the article if Vice President Mike Pence doesn't act to invoke the 25th Amendment within 24 hours. Pence has given no indication he is willing to do so.

By time all is said and done, Dems will have wasted at least a week on this 25th Amendment gambit when they could have sent impeachment articles to Senate last Thursday. Their actions are not consistent with the urgency of their words. https://t.co/1g5ylX39KD — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says impeachment will go nowhere with Republicans in charge. Democrats, however, could continue with impeachment once President Trump leaves office in an effort to prevent him from running again in 2024.

"The Senate is currently in recess and is holding pro forma sessions every three days until January 19. Pursuant to the unanimously approved order setting up the recess and these pro forma sessions, the Senate may conduct no business until January 19,” McConnell released in a statement. “Without unanimous consent, the Senate may not conduct any business of any kind during pro forma sessions, including beginning to act on received articles of impeachment from the House.”