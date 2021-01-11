Nancy Pelosi

Second Round of Impeachment Against Trump is Officially Here

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 9:50 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

House Democrats have officially released one Article of Impeachment against President Trump for "inciting an insurrection." It will be introduced today at 11 a.m. on the House floor. 

Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it clear over the weekend, despite a lack of time for a trial before January 20, that the House will vote on the article if Vice President Mike Pence doesn't act to invoke the 25th Amendment within 24 hours. Pence has given no indication he is willing to do so. 

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says impeachment will go nowhere with Republicans in charge. Democrats, however, could continue with impeachment once President Trump leaves office in an effort to prevent him from running again in 2024. 

"The Senate is currently in recess and is holding pro forma sessions every three days until January 19. Pursuant to the unanimously approved order setting up the recess and these pro forma sessions, the Senate may conduct no business until January 19,” McConnell released in a statement. “Without unanimous consent, the Senate may not conduct any business of any kind during pro forma sessions, including beginning to act on received articles of impeachment from the House.”

