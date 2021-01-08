White House

Trump Has Made a Decision on Whether He Will Attend the Inauguration

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jan 08, 2021 11:05 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump announced Friday morning he will not attend the inauguration of former Vice President Joe Biden on January 20 in Washington D.C. 

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after Trump released a video message from the White House and said a peaceful transfer of power to the incoming administration is underway. 

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also confirmed a transition during an announcement from the briefing room Tuesday evening. She also addressed the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. 

"We grieve for the loss of life and for those injured and we hold them in our prayers and close to our hearts at this time. We thank our valiant law enformcent officers who are true American heroes. What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate First Amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard in our Nation's Capitol. Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for. The core value of our administration is that all citizens have the right to live in safety, peace and freedom. Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power. Now it is time for America to unite, to come together, to reject the violence we have seen. We are one American people under God," she said. 

Most Popular