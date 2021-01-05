Trump Slams Reports Pence Will Certify Election Results

President Donald Trump is pushing back on reports Vice President Mike Pence will move forward Wednesday to certify the 2020 presidential election with former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner.

“The New York Times report regarding comments Vice President Pence supposedly made to me today is fake news. He never said that. The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act," Trump released in a statement through his campaign late Tuesday. “The November 3rd election was corrupt in contested states, and in particular it was not in accordance with the Constitution in that they made large scale changes to election rules and regulations as dictated by local judges and politicians, not by state legislators. This means that it was illegal."

“Our Vice President has several options under the U.S. Constitution. He can decertify the results or send them back to the states for change and certification. He can also decertify the illegal and corrupt results and send them to the House of Representatives for the one vote for one state tabulation," he continued.

Earlier in the evening, the New York Times reported Pence told Trump he did not have the power to decertify pr reject results sent to Congress by the state legislatures.