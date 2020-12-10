China

Media Does Damage Control on Their Refusal to Cover Hunter Biden Before the Election

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Dec 10, 2020
Source: (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Yesterday the Department of Justice officially revealed Hunter Biden is under investigation. 

In October, it became clear Biden may have been involved in money laundering and illegal foreign dealings with hostile governments, including China. It's all on his laptop, which he failed to pickup from a local repair shop in Delaware. The owner of the shop turned it over to the FBI after becoming concerned it could contain information about crimes. 

Despite a computer hard drive, emails, texts, photos and a lack of denial from the Biden family, so-called newsrooms across the country ignored it and called it a "non-story."

In fact, Twitter aggressively censored a damning New York Post story about the details of Biden's laptop and dismantled accounts of individuals who dared to share it. The New York Post Twitter page was blocked for weeks as Twitter executives demanded the story be taken down. The New York Post, America's oldest newspaper, refused to do so and the details of their story were true. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted during recent testimony on Capitol Hill that he has no proof the story isn't legitimate. 

In fact, former Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski came out publicly to explain how Biden, and his father Joe Biden, operated. He also revealed he was working with the FBI and a number of Senators on Capitol Hill. 

"I'm making this statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family. Vice President Biden, his brother Jim Biden and his son Hunter Biden in dealings with the Chinese. I've heard Joe Biden say that he's never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have first-hand knowledge of this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden," Bobulinksi said on October 22, 2020, adding he was warned about coming forward. "The evidence sits on these three phones. I don't want to go into anything further. This will be discussed with Senator Johnson and his committee and the American people can decide what's fact."  

Now, news outlets who deliberately refused to touch the story before the 2020 presidential election in order to protect Joe Biden, are finding new excuses for their dereliction of duty. 

"Went largely unnoticed" is code for: Ignored and purposely censored. The evidence has been everywhere for months, even years. 

