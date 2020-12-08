Ted Cruz Responds to SCOTUS Rejecting Pennsylvania Election Case

Republican Senator Ted Cruz is responding to the Supreme Court unanimously ruling Tuesday it will not take up a case surrounding the constitutionality of votes cast through mail-in voting during the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania.

I’m disappointed the Court decided not to hear the case challenging the election results in PA. This appeal filed raised important & serious legal issues, & I believe the Court had a responsibility to ensure our elections follow the law & the Constitution. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/X3ZnomaUkd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 9, 2020

At the beginning of the week, Cruz vowed to argue the case at the Supreme Court if the justices agreed to hear it.

"Because of the importance of the legal issues presented, I've publicly urged #SCOTUS to hear the case brought by Congressman Mike Kelly, congressional candidate Sean Parnell & state rep. candidate Wanda Logan challenging the constitutionality of the POTUS election results in PA. Petitioners’ legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before #SCOTUS, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed, and told them that, if the Court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument," Cruz said in a statement on Twitter. "As I said last week, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the Nation needs resolution. I believe #SCOTUS has a responsibility to the American People to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and following the Constitution."

According to Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, the fight for Pennsylvania isn't over.