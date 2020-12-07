Supreme Court

Ted Cruz Could Be Arguing the Pennsylvania Election Case at the Supreme Court Soon

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 07, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP

Constitutional scholar and Texas Senator Ted Cruz announced Monday afternoon if the Supreme Court takes up the election case pending in Pennsylvania, he will make the oral argument. 

"Because of the importance of the legal issues presented, I've publicly urged #SCOTUS to hear the case brought by Congressman Mike Kelly, congressional candidate Sean Parnell & state rep. candidate Wanda Logan challenging the constitutionality of the POTUS election results in PA. Petitioners’ legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before #SCOTUS, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed, and told them that, if the Court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument," Cruz said in a statement on Twitter. "As I said last week, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the Nation needs resolution.  I believe #SCOTUS has a responsibility to the American People to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and following the Constitution."

Over the weekend, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito moved up the date for Pennsylvania election officials to respond to a lawsuit filed by Republican Congressman Mike Kelly. It essentially argues that Pennsylvania's mass mail-in voting system is unconstitutional and therefore, the election is void. 

"The difference of just a day is significant, given that the previous deadline of Wednesday fell one day after what is known as the 'safe harbor date,' the federal cutoff date for states to resolve any remaining election disputes and lock in their slate of electors for the Dec. 14 Electoral College vote," The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

