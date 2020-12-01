Chinese Sociologist Celebrates Wuhan Coronavirus and the 'Death of America'

During a recent speech at the 2020 Shenzhen Forum, famous Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi celebrated Wuhan coronavirus and said the disease has been beneficial to China by destroying the United States of America.

"It turns out China is going to overtake the United States in 2027. It was said this may be delayed for a year or two, but this year, God pulled off a little trick, right? God created COVID-19 and spread it to every country in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic is like a test for all of the countries in the world. This test is biased though. COVID-19 is bad for Europe and America, but it is beneficial for North Korea and China."

"In the global economy, China stands out," he continued, noting China is rapidly expanding its military. "The U.S. will not survive...as long as we go to work everyday, we will drive the U.S. to its death."

Chinese Sociologist Dr. Li Yi: We Are Driving America to Its Death; COVID-19 Has Been Beneficial for China, North Korea; There Will Be No U.S.-China War, But We Will Take Over Taiwan pic.twitter.com/UpA39qQdnJ — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 30, 2020

Yi falsely claimed China has suffered only 4000 deaths from the virus. Body cremation rates and cell phone bills show Chinese deaths from the disease are exponentially higher. On top of manipulating case and death numbers, we've known for months China covered up its role in the spread of the disease and had help doing so from the World Health Organization.

"Health officials in Taipei said they alerted the @WHO at the end of Dec. about the risk of human-to-human transmission of the new virus but said its concerns were not passed on..."



Jan 14th: WHO: "Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission" https://t.co/8qQ8en7dK5 pic.twitter.com/JMeLc4yI7M — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 20, 2020

While the Trump White House and many conservative news outlets were calling this the Wuhan virus or the China virus, mainstream “reporters” in the White House briefing room were crying racism and asking unserious gotcha questions instead of focusing solely on the disease https://t.co/8IikR2uMUL — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 1, 2020

The majority of Americans believe China should be held accountable for their actions.