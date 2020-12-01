China

Chinese Sociologist Celebrates Wuhan Coronavirus and the 'Death of America'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 01, 2020 1:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

During a recent speech at the 2020 Shenzhen Forum, famous Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi celebrated Wuhan coronavirus and said the disease has been beneficial to China by destroying the United States of America. 

"It turns out China is going to overtake the United States in 2027. It was said this may be delayed for a year or two, but this year, God pulled off a little trick, right? God created COVID-19 and spread it to every country in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic is like a test for all of the countries in the world. This test is biased though. COVID-19 is bad for Europe and America, but it is beneficial for North Korea and China."

"In the global economy, China stands out," he continued, noting China is rapidly expanding its military. "The U.S. will not survive...as long as we go to work everyday, we will drive the U.S. to its death."  

Yi falsely claimed China has suffered only 4000 deaths from the virus. Body cremation rates and cell phone bills show Chinese deaths from the disease are exponentially higher. On top of manipulating case and death numbers, we've known for months China covered up its role in the spread of the disease and had help doing so from the World Health Organization.

The majority of Americans believe China should be held accountable for their actions.

More voters than ever consider China an enemy and think the Asian giant should pick up the tab for at least some of the global costs of the coronavirus.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 60% of Likely U.S. Voters now think China should pay at least some of the financial costs that have resulted from the global transmission of the coronavirus which originated in a Chinese city. That’s up from 42% when Rasmussen Reports first asked this question in mid-March and 53% in late July. Only 24% believe China should not be made to pay some of these costs, while 16% are undecided.

