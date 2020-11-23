Rand Paul

Rand Paul Shares Some Bad News About His RNC Attack

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Nov 23, 2020


Source: (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Republican Senator Rand Paul revealed Monday morning the funding behind individuals who attacked him and his wife Kelley after the RNC Convention in August will not be investigated.

The move is at odds with Attorney General Bill Barr, who has repeatedly called for the investigation of funding behind violent, leftist organizations. 

During an interview shortly after the incident, Paul said he believed if the police were not there to escort them their hotel, they would have been killed.

"It was horrific....right as we got to the policeman, fortunately or I don't we would have survived, we got to the policeman and I don't think the policeman recognized me and as I came closer the crowd was shouting my name and it doubled to 60 and it double again to 120," Paul described. "I can't tell you how I'm not sure we would have made it. They were attempting to push the police over to get to me...you've seen the pictures of what they do to you. If the police are not there, if you defund the police, if we become Portland, if America becomes Portland, what's going to happen is people are going to be pummeled and kicked in the head and left senseless on the curb. That would have happened to us I promise you, had we not had the D.C. police to support us...Thank God for the police. Had we not gotten to the police I truly believe that the police saved our lives and we would not be here today or we would be in a hospital today if the police had not been there."


