Hypocrisy

We Now Know Who Attended Newsom's Dinner. The Irony is Enraging.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 2:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
We Now Know Who Attended Newsom's Dinner. The Irony is Enraging.

Source: (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)

As he continues to send everyday Californians back into lockdown over Wuhan coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom is still facing heavy criticism for breaking the rules he's imposing on everybody else. 

As Julio wrote earlier, photos have surfaced of Newsom having dinner at an indoor, swanky and upscale restaurant in Napa Valley. Keep in mind Newsom shut down wineries and tasting rooms for much for the year. He's also warned against family gatherings for Thanksgiving. 

But it's who he was with that makes the situation even worse. Newsom was dining with California Medical Association lobbyists. That's right. The state's top doctors and medical lobbyists were there. 

From POLITICO

California doctors' top brass attended French Laundry dinner with Newsom

California Medical Association officials were among the guests seated next to Gov. Gavin Newsom at a top California political operative’s opulent birthday dinner at the French Laundry restaurant this month.

CEO Dustin Corcoran and top CMA lobbyist Janus Norman both joined the dinner at the French Laundry, an elite Napa fine dining restaurant, to celebrate the 50th birthday of lobbyist and longtime Newsom adviser Jason Kinney, a representative of the powerful interest group confirmed Wednesday morning.

All credibility from the "experts" and hypocritical politicians has been lost. And for good reason.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

With Wisconsin Having Counted All Its Votes, The Trump Campaign Makes Its Next Move
Matt Vespa
Sen. Perdue Calls on Ossoff to Denounce Warnock's Comments About the Military
Reagan McCarthy
DHS Official Says This Is the Real Reason Why Cybersecurity Chief Christopher Krebs Was Fired
Julio Rosas
Gov. Cuomo Now Complaining that Vaccine Process Is Moving Too 'Fast'
Cortney O'Brien
'We Can’t Go on Like This Forever': Rand Paul Vows to Fight More COVID Lockdowns, Continued Mask-wearing
Leah Barkoukis

Rubio Reacts to Politicians Who are Dismissing Operation Warp Speed
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular