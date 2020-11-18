We Now Know Who Attended Newsom's Dinner. The Irony is Enraging.

As he continues to send everyday Californians back into lockdown over Wuhan coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom is still facing heavy criticism for breaking the rules he's imposing on everybody else.

As Julio wrote earlier, photos have surfaced of Newsom having dinner at an indoor, swanky and upscale restaurant in Napa Valley. Keep in mind Newsom shut down wineries and tasting rooms for much for the year. He's also warned against family gatherings for Thanksgiving.

EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

But it's who he was with that makes the situation even worse. Newsom was dining with California Medical Association lobbyists. That's right. The state's top doctors and medical lobbyists were there.

From POLITICO:

California doctors' top brass attended French Laundry dinner with Newsom California Medical Association officials were among the guests seated next to Gov. Gavin Newsom at a top California political operative’s opulent birthday dinner at the French Laundry restaurant this month. CEO Dustin Corcoran and top CMA lobbyist Janus Norman both joined the dinner at the French Laundry, an elite Napa fine dining restaurant, to celebrate the 50th birthday of lobbyist and longtime Newsom adviser Jason Kinney, a representative of the powerful interest group confirmed Wednesday morning.

All credibility from the "experts" and hypocritical politicians has been lost. And for good reason.