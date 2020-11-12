Will Joe Manchin Finally Switch Parties After This Tweet From AOC?

During a recent interview on Fox News, West Virginia's Democrat Senator Joe Manchin vowed to hold the line against the far left in the Senate should his party become the majority.

WATCH: Many Americans have been led to believe that the Democratic Party is the party of socialism, the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, and that’s absolutely not who we are. This falsehood has scared the bejeezus out of people. Do not believe these Republican scare tactics. pic.twitter.com/IwPoP9rt7y — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 10, 2020

He reiterated his stance to the Washington Examiner.

“I really think that when you break the filibuster, you break the Senate, and I'm not going to be part of breaking the Senate, I can tell you that,” he said. “The Senate is a pretty special place because the Founding Fathers intended it to be that way. But they also intended us to work in a bipartisan way and to where the minority always had input. You break the rules of the filibuster, the minority has nothing. There's no purpose whatsoever. You're no different than a glorified House." "Hell, we're not able to take care of the Medicare for some that have earned it. I said, Christ, you want Medicare for all, you'd better take care of the some you already owe it to.”

Defund the police? Defund, my butt. I'm a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans' jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police. https://t.co/EIFHX5OQ37 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 11, 2020

But these far left policy positions aren't "Republican scare tactics" as Manchin is also trying to claim. They're the reality in which many in the Democrat Party are based. Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been fighting with Democrats over recent and significant House seat losses to Republicans, proved it with this response.