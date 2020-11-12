Democrats

Will Joe Manchin Finally Switch Parties After This Tweet From AOC?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 6:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Will Joe Manchin Finally Switch Parties After This Tweet From AOC?

Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

During a recent interview on Fox News, West Virginia's Democrat Senator Joe Manchin vowed to hold the line against the far left in the Senate should his party become the majority. 

He reiterated his stance to the Washington Examiner

“I really think that when you break the filibuster, you break the Senate, and I'm not going to be part of breaking the Senate, I can tell you that,” he said. “The Senate is a pretty special place because the Founding Fathers intended it to be that way. But they also intended us to work in a bipartisan way and to where the minority always had input. You break the rules of the filibuster, the minority has nothing. There's no purpose whatsoever. You're no different than a glorified House."

"Hell, we're not able to take care of the Medicare for some that have earned it. I said, Christ, you want Medicare for all, you'd better take care of the some you already owe it to.”

But these far left policy positions aren't "Republican scare tactics" as Manchin is also trying to claim. They're the reality in which many in the Democrat Party are based. Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has been fighting with Democrats over recent and significant House seat losses to Republicans, proved it with this response. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ex-Clinton Aide Details the 'Stealthy Road' to a Trump Victory That's Being Overlooked
Matt Vespa
Another USPS Whistleblower Says Supervisor Told Employees Not to Deliver Republican Mailings
Bronson Stocking
Former MSNBC Host Tweets What Every Liberal Is Feeling Right Now About The 2020 Election
Matt Vespa
ICE Explains Why Its Official Twitter Account Disappeared on Thursday
Leah Barkoukis
Michigan State GOP Lawmakers ask for Full Election Audit
Reagan McCarthy
Researches Retract Study Touting Efficacy of Mask Mandates
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular