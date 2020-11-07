BREAKING: Networks Call the Election For Biden; Trump Responds

UPDATE: President Trump is declaring Biden a false winner.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media," Trump released in a statement.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access," he continued. "So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."

UPDATE II: Biden is accepting.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

A number of news networks and outlets have projected former Vice President Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes and therefore the next President of the United States of America. Votes in the state are still being counted and lawsuits have been filed by the Trump campaign.

.@FoxNews calls Nevada and Pennsylvania for @JoeBiden , making him President-elect — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden has won the White House, toppling Donald Trump after four years of upheaval and making him the first one-term president in more than 25 years https://t.co/5UeTPLBU1C pic.twitter.com/zmfjJjn0QF — POLITICO (@politico) November 7, 2020

By winning Pennsylvania, Joe Biden has secured enough electoral votes to win the presidency. See full election results here. https://t.co/FWJ0soiBZ6 pic.twitter.com/tzd1Xnn73X — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 7, 2020

Yesterday, Decision Desk made the same call 24 hours earlier than the networks and outlets today.

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273.



Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.



Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST



All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

Votes are still being counted in Nevada, Arizona -- where the race has been tightening -- and Georgia is headed for a recount.