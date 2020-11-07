Donald Trump

BREAKING: Networks Call the Election For Biden; Trump Responds

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 07, 2020 11:50 AM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: Networks Call the Election For Biden; Trump Responds

Source: (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

UPDATE: President Trump is declaring Biden a false winner. 

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process.  Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media," Trump released in a statement. 

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access," he continued. "So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."

UPDATE II: Biden is accepting. 

***Original Post***

A number of news networks and outlets have projected former Vice President Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes and therefore the next President of the United States of America. Votes in the state are still being counted and lawsuits have been filed by the Trump campaign.  

Yesterday, Decision Desk made the same call 24 hours earlier than the networks and outlets today. 

Votes are still being counted in Nevada, Arizona -- where the race has been tightening -- and Georgia is headed for a recount.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Rahm Emanuel's Uninspiring Advice for Americans Who Lost Jobs in Retail
Cortney O'Brien

One Major Paper Warned About the Software Company at the Center of Ballot Glitches in Swing States
Beth Baumann

LIVE BLOG: Several Outlets Call Presidential Race for Biden

Trump: Biden Is Rushing to 'Falsely Pose' as the Winner
Katie Pavlich
Biden's America: Leftists Compile Massive Enemies List
Leah Barkoukis

USPS Is Allegedly Retaliating Against a Whistleblower Who Spoke Out About Potential Voter Fraud
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular