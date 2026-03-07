Anti-Communist Protests Erupt in Havana As Trump Eyes Shake-Up in Cuban Leadership

Anti-regime protests have broken out in Havana, Cuba as the Caribbean state has entered its 60th hour of being without electricity.

Cuba 🇨🇺 BREAKING: nighttime protests have erupted in the capital Havana.



After more then 60 hours without any electricity people have had enough. Protests against thr communist regime are now being reported in several neighborhoods across the capital. pic.twitter.com/VKFQLNoFkE — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) March 7, 2026

"Down with communism!" they shout in the streets of Havana tonight.



Cuba 🇨🇺 https://t.co/PSgmWWScH0 pic.twitter.com/eHKml6M2YE — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) March 7, 2026

🚨 SE PUDRIÓ TODO EN CUBA🇨🇺



El pueblo sale a las calles a protestar porque el 70% del país está sin luz y piden que Trump invada la isla.



El régimen tiene los días contado. pic.twitter.com/u75RbFDXdb — Mati Smith🇦🇷 (@Trumperizar) March 7, 2026

A power outage struck most of Cuba, ‌including Havana, as the Communist-run government grapples with increased pressure from the Trump administration that has curtailed oil shipments https://t.co/fTvkXdxYvv pic.twitter.com/pCVJZV47yE — Reuters (@Reuters) March 5, 2026

The new wave of protests come just days after President Donald Trump suggested that Cuba could be the next country in line for a change in leadership after the successes of the Maduro raid and the first week of Operation Epic Fury.

Trump: "Maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba." pic.twitter.com/YCI8WcxzBG — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) March 2, 2026

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP: Cuba is on the verge of bending the knee!



“Who came from Cuba, you’re gonna go back, and you won’t need my approval!”



“We’ll celebrate that separately. Want to wait a couple weeks. They want a deal SO BADLY you have no idea!” pic.twitter.com/aCwyiNcXvm — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 6, 2026

President Trump says Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been doing a “fantastic job” with the Middle East and Cuba. “What's happening with Cuba is amazing, and we think that we want to finish this one first, but that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of… pic.twitter.com/Blfbw610s5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 5, 2026

Trump has tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio of handling negotiations with the Cuban government.

