Anti-Communist Protests Erupt in Havana As Trump Eyes Shake-Up in Cuban Leadership

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 07, 2026 10:15 AM
Anti-Communist Protests Erupt in Havana As Trump Eyes Shake-Up in Cuban Leadership
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Anti-regime protests have broken out in Havana, Cuba as the Caribbean state has entered its 60th hour of being without electricity.

The new wave of protests come just days after President Donald Trump suggested that Cuba could be the next country in line for a change in leadership after the successes of the Maduro raid and the first week of Operation Epic Fury.

Trump has tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio of handling negotiations with the Cuban government.

