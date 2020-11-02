DOJ Announces Election Day Monitoring in Dozens of Counties

The Department of Justice has announced a number of individuals will be deployed to dozens of counties around the country on Tuesday to ensure federal election laws are followed.

"The Justice Department today announced its plans for voting rights monitoring in jurisdictions around the country for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election. The Justice Department historically has monitored in jurisdictions in the field on election day, and is again doing so this year. The department will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center," DOJ released in a statement. "The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot. Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, the division has regularly monitored in a variety of elections around the country throughout every year to protect the rights of all voters, and not just in federal general elections."

Here is the list of counties, courtesy of the Department:

-Coconino County, Arizona; -Maricopa County, Arizona; -Navajo County, Arizona; -Los Angeles County, California; -Orange County, California; -Broward County, Florida; -Duval County, Florida; -Hillsborough County, Florida; -Miami-Dade County, Florida; -Orange County, Florida; -Palm Beach County, Florida; -Fulton County, Georgia; -Gwinnett County, Georgia; -City of Chicago, Illinois; -Cook County, Illinois; -Montgomery County, Maryland; -City of Boston, Massachusetts; -City of Lowell, Massachusetts; -City of Malden, Massachusetts; -City of Quincy, Massachusetts; -City of Springfield, Massachusetts; -City of Detroit, Michigan; -City of Eastpointe, Michigan; -City of Flint, Michigan; -City of Hamtramck, Michigan; -City of Highland Park, Michigan; -City of Jackson, Michigan; -Shelby Township, Michigan; -City of Minneapolis, Minnesota; -Bergen County, New Jersey; -Middlesex County, New Jersey; -Bernalillo County, New Mexico; -Mecklenburg County, North Carolina; -Wake County, North Carolina; -Cuyahoga County, Ohio; -Allegheny County, Pennsylvania; -Lehigh County, Pennsylvania; -Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania; -Richland County, South Carolina; -Harris County, Texas; -Waller County, Texas; -Fairfax County, Virginia; -Prince William County, Virginia; and -City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Our federal laws protect the right of all American citizens to vote without suffering discrimination, intimidation, and harassment," Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband released in a statement about the move. "The work of the Civil Rights Division around each federal general election is a continuation of its historical mission to ensure that all of our citizens can freely exercise this most fundamental American right."