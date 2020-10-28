White House

White House Pins Philadelphia Riots to the Democrat's War on Police

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 10:55 AM
  Share   Tweet
White House Pins Philadelphia Riots to the Democrat's War on Police

Townhall's Julio Rosas was in Philadelphia overnight during hours of rioting and looting in the city. The violence broke out after police shot and killed an armed criminal. 

Very early Wednesday morning, the White House released a statement pinning the violence directly to the Democrat's ongoing war on police. 

"The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police.  Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty. All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released in a statement.  "In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system.  We can never allow mob rule.  The Trump Administration stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots."

Recommended
The Trump Support You Don't See
Byron York

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is reminding voters that former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris helped bail out rioters over the summer. In fact, some of them still work for their campaign. 


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Sen. Gardner Asks Dorsey Why He's Hidden Trump's Tweets, But Not the Ayatollah's
Cortney O'Brien

USC Pollster: Our Traditional Polling Shows One Winner, But Our Experimental Model Shows Another
Guy Benson

Team Biden Continues to Smear Trump for Failing to Condemn White Supremacy. Trump Campaign Hits Back With Perfect Ad in Response.
Leah Barkoukis

WATCH: Senate Commerce Committee Grills Big Tech CEOs
Townhall.com Staff
While McGrath Calls America an 'Embarrassment,' Leader McConnell Touts Record of Results
Reagan McCarthy
Uh Oh: Biden Chinese Business Associate Was Subject of FISA Spy Warrant
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular