White House Pins Philadelphia Riots to the Democrat's War on Police

Townhall's Julio Rosas was in Philadelphia overnight during hours of rioting and looting in the city. The violence broke out after police shot and killed an armed criminal.

On the ground in Philadelphia for @townhallcom and I surveyed the damage from last night’s riot after police shot Walter Wallace, who was armed with a knife.



This is the aftermath of the looting at the Foot Locker. pic.twitter.com/TYFJ7JzWPS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 27, 2020

Guys, I haven’t seen riots and looting on this scale and this bad since Minneapolis back in May. It’s chaos out here. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

Very early Wednesday morning, the White House released a statement pinning the violence directly to the Democrat's ongoing war on police.

"The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police. Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty. All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released in a statement. "In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system. We can never allow mob rule. The Trump Administration stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots."

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign is reminding voters that former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris helped bail out rioters over the summer. In fact, some of them still work for their campaign.



