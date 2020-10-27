Chaos in Philly: National Guard Deployed As 1,000 Looters Create Mayhem and Target Businesses

Mayhem has engulfed Philadelphia. No, it’s not because of Dallas week. We had another officer-involved shooting that left a man dead after charging police with a knife. Walter Wallace Jr. was shot and killed on Monday. He reportedly suffered a mental break (via NBC Philadelphia):

A day after he was shot and killed by two police officers, sparking protests and a night of civil unrest in Philadelphia, family members of Walter Wallace Jr. are speaking out, describing him as a husband, father and aspiring musician who struggled with mental health issues. “Mental health is real,” Sam White, Wallace’s cousin, told NBC10. “Depression is real. That’s something that we have to look at as a society. How we engage and we interact when those happen. How the police respond when you deal with a crisis situation.” On Monday Philadelphia police responded to reports of a person screaming as well as a report of a 27-year-old male assaulting an elderly female at a home on the 6100 block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found Wallace holding a knife, according to investigators. A viral video of the incident shows Wallace, a Black man, walking toward the officers while a woman, who a witness identified as Wallace's mother, tries to stop him. Two armed police officers back away from Wallace and tell him at least twice to "put the knife down" though it's unclear from the video whether or not Wallace is holding a knife.

Guys, I haven’t seen riots and looting on this scale and this bad since Minneapolis back in May. It’s chaos out here. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

This set off another wave of urban violence, rioting, and clashes with police erupting last night. The National Guard has been deployed, but chaos has already engulfed the city. Our own Julio Rosas is on the ground reporting on the rioting. Be sure to follow him.

On the ground in Philadelphia for @townhallcom and I surveyed the damage from last night’s riot after police shot Walter Wallace, who was armed with a knife.



This is the aftermath of the looting at the Foot Locker. pic.twitter.com/TYFJ7JzWPS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 27, 2020

The outside of the damaged businesses were trashed from the items left behind by the looters. pic.twitter.com/jZwTvUI0Mv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 27, 2020

The BLM crowd marched as close as they could to the Philadelphia Police 18th District. Police in riot gear stopped them from getting closer. pic.twitter.com/Rlw5QX0ZEk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

Looters in Philadelphia are pulling up in cars and rushing into stores to grab as much as they can before driving away. pic.twitter.com/I7MCwLnnAg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

Philadelphia rioters and looters destroying the inside of a Dollar Tree. pic.twitter.com/J4Gj2yz75R — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 28, 2020

Philadelphia is going to get ravaged tonight. Already chaos and looting #Philly pic.twitter.com/3Pd1oOL4Qc — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 28, 2020

Aerial of Philadelphia, PA currently. Mass amount of cops already staged. Please let them get the assistance they need tonight. Do not let our fine men and women in law enforcement be put in harms way any longer. #Philly pic.twitter.com/Se9irLhONr — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 27, 2020

This needs some Bennie Hill music. This is an absolute shit show. They don't even care if they leave with the merch they just stole, cars are crashing into each other. What the ever living fuck. Philadelphia, PA #Philly pic.twitter.com/mXpOwkG3PK — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 28, 2020

Protester yells at the police line:



“Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, fuck you, fuck you you coon ass black man, fuck you, fuck every black person out here fuck all y’all!” pic.twitter.com/I5bCLY7TMP — Richie??McG?? (@RichieMcGinniss) October 28, 2020

Right now, some 1,000 looters are estimated to be targeting businesses in the city (via Fox News):

A second night of unrest in Philadelphia began Tuesday over the police shooting death of a Black man, just as his children recalled their memories of their father in front of reporters and 1,000 looters reportedly targeting businesses, police said. […] Elsewhere in the city, looters ransacked a Foot Locker, Rite Aid and other retail stores. At least one vehicle was set on fire. The Philadelphia Police Department warned people to avoid an area where at least 1,000 looters were ransacking businesses in the Port Richmond area that includes a Burlington Coat Factory, Target and Dollar General.

We’ll keep you updated.