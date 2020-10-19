'We're Going to Win': Trump Tells Supporters What's Changed in Three Weeks

During an internal campaign call Monday, President Trump expressed optimism about his re-election chances, a change from two weeks ago when he was battling Wuhan coronavirus.
"Let me give you the real truth, and they know on this, too, by the way, we’re going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago," Trump said, adding that campaigning "hasn't been easy."
“I’m more excited today than I was two weeks ago. Two weeks ago, I was in the hospital and people were shocked that I came out so fast and so healthy,” he continued. “I came out and immediately started holding and signing up rallies and people couldn’t believe it. It actually gave us a very positive energy. People see it."
Since getting the all clear from White House physician Sean Conley, President Trump has been working overtime to hit the campaign trail. By the end of just this week, he will have visited four states. He left Nevada today for Arizona.
Not calling “a lid” - here is #TeamTrumps travel schedule over the next 48 hours! #WorkEthic— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 19, 2020
??@realDonaldTrump: AZ, PA, & NC
??@VP: ME, PA, NH, & OH
??@EricTrump: NH & MI
??@LaraLeaTrump: NV & AZ
??@IvankaTrump: MI, WI, & NC
??@DonaldJTrumpJr: NC & PA
Meanwhile polling still shows President Trump behind, but by a smaller margin than he trailed Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Was getting nervous about battleground polls until I saw this.— Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) October 19, 2020
Polls showed Clinton with a bigger margin than Biden has in many battleground states that ended up voting for Trump: pic.twitter.com/h6dzutW3Gm