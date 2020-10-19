'We're Going to Win': Trump Tells Supporters What's Changed in Three Weeks

During an internal campaign call Monday, President Trump expressed optimism about his re-election chances, a change from two weeks ago when he was battling Wuhan coronavirus.

"Let me give you the real truth, and they know on this, too, by the way, we’re going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago," Trump said, adding that campaigning "hasn't been easy."

“I’m more excited today than I was two weeks ago. Two weeks ago, I was in the hospital and people were shocked that I came out so fast and so healthy,” he continued. “I came out and immediately started holding and signing up rallies and people couldn’t believe it. It actually gave us a very positive energy. People see it."

Since getting the all clear from White House physician Sean Conley, President Trump has been working overtime to hit the campaign trail. By the end of just this week, he will have visited four states. He left Nevada today for Arizona.

Meanwhile polling still shows President Trump behind, but by a smaller margin than he trailed Hillary Clinton in 2016.