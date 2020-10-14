Supreme Court

Graham: Judge Barrett is Unashamedly Pro-Life and She's Making History

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 14, 2020 10:00 AM
Source: (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

Speaking during the third day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham again highlighted her accomplishments as a conservative woman. 

"This hearing to me is an opportunity to not punch through a glass ceiling, but a reinforced concrete barrier around conservative women. You're going to shatter that barrier.  I've never been more proud of a nominee than I am of you," Graham said. "You've been candid to this body about who you are and what you believe. You've been reassuring in your disposition and this is history being made folks. This is the first time American history that we've nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and she's going to the court. A seat at the table is waiting on you. It will be a great signal to all young women who share your view of the world that there is a seat at the table for them."

"This won't be celebrated in most places. It'd be hard to find much commentary about this moment in American history but in many of our worlds, this will be celebrated. This has been a long time coming and we have arrived," he continued. 

Near the end of Tuesday's lengthy hearing, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn sent a similar message. 

