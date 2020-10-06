The BLM Riot Victims Michelle Obama Doesn’t Give a Damn About

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is out with a new campaign video for Joe Biden. In it, she accuses President Trump and his followers of racism for daring to discuss and combat violent riots in Democrat cities across the country.

.@MichelleObama on BLM riots: Trump is “pinning [violence] on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity; it’s true, research backs it up; only a tiny fraction of demonstrations have had any violence at all … What the president is doing is … racist.” pic.twitter.com/7wBsmACiCQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2020

"Only a tiny fraction of demonstrations have had any violence at all."

Really?

Let's take a look at the data Mrs. Obama is likely referring to. A study by Princeton University found 570 Black Lives Matter led "protests" turned into violent riots.

Princeton University group studies 3 months of Black Lives Matter protests. Intent is to show they are 'overwhelmingly peaceful.' But report reveals nearly 570 violent demonstrations--riots--in nearly 220 locations spread all across country. https://t.co/it60GBbTZT pic.twitter.com/Ph8iECyHIf — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 5, 2020

While she lectures Americans and virtue signals on racism, Mrs. Obama won't tell you who has been affected the most by those riots: minorities.

Take for example this Minneapolis woman, whose neighborhood was destroyed.

MUST WATCH TV: If you’re still unclear what impact the rioting and violence is having on the most vulnerable among us, please listen to Stephanie, a disabled Minneapolis woman who offers her heart-wrenching experience after last night’s violence. Great work by ?@BenryNews? pic.twitter.com/k73Q65Psvs — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) May 30, 2020

Or this African immigrant who spent his life savings on a business that was burned to the ground.

Minneapolis firefighter Korboi "KB" Balla says his dream was always to open a sports bar, something he almost achieved after "countless hours" working on the project. His initial open date in March had to be pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. He was ready to finally open his doors in June, but that plan came to a crashing halt when rioters destroyed his business on Wednesday. "I don't know what I'm going to do," a teary-eyed Balla told a CBS affiliate. The outlet reported that Balla invested his life savings into opening the bar which looters infiltrated as cameras were rolling. "We've been working so hard for this place. This is not just for me. This is for my family," Balla says on the video.

Or this furniture store owner, whose life's work was demolished.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Speaking of data, the riots over the summer were the most expensive in history.

The vandalism and looting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police will cost the insurance industry more than any other violent demonstrations in recent history, Axios has learned. That number could be as much as $2 billion and possibly more, according to the Insurance Information Institute (or Triple-I), which compiles information from PCS as well as other firms that report such statistics. The protests related to George Floyd's death are also different because they are so widespread. "It's not just happening in one city or state — it's all over the country," Loretta L. Worters of the Triple-I tells Axios. "And this is still happening, so the losses could be significantly more."

When will Mrs. Obama, former Vice President Biden and Senator Kamala Harris be asked to "disavow" Black Lives Matter? Or Antifa? And when will they be asked why they continue to downplay horrific violence and destruction imposed by these groups on innocent people? The country is waiting.

In the meantime the Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Bill Barr and backed by President Trump, is tracking down rioters, putting them in prison and seeking justice for their victims.