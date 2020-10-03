McConnell Pushes Back Senate Floor Schedule

After a number of Republican Senators tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus this week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pushed back the floor schedule until October 18. The Senate was originally scheduled to be back in full-session October 12, the same day Supreme Court hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett are still set to begin.

“On Monday, I intend to obtain a consent agreement for the Senate to meet in pro forma sessions for the next two weeks. Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th," McConnell released Saturday in a statement, “The important work of the Senate’s committees can and will continue as each committee sees fit. The Senate Judiciary Committee will convene on October 12th as Chairman Graham has scheduled to begin confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The Senate’s floor schedule will not interrupt the thorough, fair, and historically supported confirmation process previously laid out by Chairman Graham."

“Since May, the Judiciary Committee has operated flawlessly through a hybrid method that has seen some Senators appear physically at its hearings while other members have participated virtually. The Committee has utilized this format successfully for many months while protecting the health and safety of all involved. Certainly all Republican members of the committee will participate in these important hearings," he continued. “Elaine and I continue to pray for President Trump, the First Lady, and all of those impacted by COVID-19.”

White House physician and Navy Commander Sean Conley gave an update on President Trump's health from Walter Reed Saturday morning. He is doing well.