China

White House Physician Gives Good News on President Trump's Condition

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 03, 2020 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
White House Physician Gives Good News on President Trump's Condition

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Physicians treating President Trump at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, including White House physician and Navy Commander Sean Conley, gave an update about his status as he continues to fight Wuhan coronavirus. 

"He's in exceptionally good spirits," Conley said. "The President has been fever free for over 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic, but he's doing great." 

"At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made. Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion, fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving," he continued. 

The President told doctors he felt "like he could walk out of here" today. He is not on oxygen and isn't having difficulty breathing. Doctors are encouraging him to eat well and continue working.

"All indicators are he will remain off of oxygen moving forward," Conley said.

As far as how long President Trump will remain in treatment at Walter Reed, Conley didn't give a hard date, but another doctor said he will undergo a five day treatment course of Remdesiver.  In addition, he is on Regeneron, zinc, vitamin D, famotidine and melatonin. 

"I don't want to put a hard date on that," Conley said. "Given that we provided these advanced therapies earlier in the course...it's hard to tell where he is on the course. Everyday we evaluate if he should be here."

When asked why President Trump was moved from the White House to Walter Reed for treatment, Conley said, "Because he's the President of the United States." 

"I recommended we bring the President up to Walter Reed as a precautionary measure to provide state of the art monitoring and any care he may need," he said. 

Doctors considered and discussed the use of hydroxychloroquine, but President Trump is not currently on the drug. Conley stressed President Trump's overall health is good. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Cleveland Officials Traced COVID Cases Back to the Debate... Before Trump Was On-site
Beth Baumann

Joy Reid Reveals Why She Believes Trump Is Faking Having COVID
Beth Baumann
Kirsten Powers Spins the Heck Out of a New Poll Showing Some Dems are 'Happy' Trump Got COVID
Cortney O'Brien
LA Times Has a Horrific Take on Trump's Battle With the Coronavirus
Bronson Stocking

LATEST: Another Senator Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Beth Baumann

UPDATE: President Trump Speaks About His Condition, Lands at Walter Reed Hospital
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular