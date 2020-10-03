White House Physician Gives Good News on President Trump's Condition

Physicians treating President Trump at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, including White House physician and Navy Commander Sean Conley, gave an update about his status as he continues to fight Wuhan coronavirus.

"He's in exceptionally good spirits," Conley said. "The President has been fever free for over 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic, but he's doing great."

"At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the President has made. Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion, fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving," he continued.

Doctor Sean Conley: President @realDonaldTrump has been fever free for over 24 hours and the Chief of Staff gave him plenty of work to get done! pic.twitter.com/1dApBimcB8 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 3, 2020

Doctor Sean Conley says he is “extremely happy" with the progress the President @realDonaldTrump has made since being diagnosed with coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1qFJ5y7JC2 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 3, 2020

The President told doctors he felt "like he could walk out of here" today. He is not on oxygen and isn't having difficulty breathing. Doctors are encouraging him to eat well and continue working.

Doctor Sean Dooley says President @realDonaldTrump "is in exceptionally good spirits" and this morning he said 'I feel like I could walk out of here today' which is very encouraging! pic.twitter.com/U6XDrvW4yE — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 3, 2020

"All indicators are he will remain off of oxygen moving forward," Conley said.

As far as how long President Trump will remain in treatment at Walter Reed, Conley didn't give a hard date, but another doctor said he will undergo a five day treatment course of Remdesiver. In addition, he is on Regeneron, zinc, vitamin D, famotidine and melatonin.

"I don't want to put a hard date on that," Conley said. "Given that we provided these advanced therapies earlier in the course...it's hard to tell where he is on the course. Everyday we evaluate if he should be here."

When asked why President Trump was moved from the White House to Walter Reed for treatment, Conley said, "Because he's the President of the United States."

"I recommended we bring the President up to Walter Reed as a precautionary measure to provide state of the art monitoring and any care he may need," he said.

Doctors considered and discussed the use of hydroxychloroquine, but President Trump is not currently on the drug. Conley stressed President Trump's overall health is good.