BREAKING: In New Statement, Trump Campaign Explains the Way Forward

The Trump campaign released a new statement Friday afternoon about how they will adapt after President Trump tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus.

“All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

In the meantime, President Trump has been conducting business from the residence of the White House after going into quarantine.

"As all of you know, the president and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. They remain in good spirits. The president does have mild symptoms and as we look to try to make sure that no only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the American people," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday morning. “He continues to be not only in good spirits but very energetic. We talked a number of times this morning. I got the five or six things that he had tasked me to do, like I do every single morning. He is certainly wanting to make sure we stay engaged.”

“The doctors continue to monitor both his health and the health of the first lady. We’ll continue to do that. They’ll be glad to provide some updates later today as we look at this," he continued. "The great thing about this president is not only is he staying committed to working very hard on behalf of the American people, his first question to me this morning was: ‘How is the economy doing, how are the stimulus talks going on Capitol Hill?’”