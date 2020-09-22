Joe Biden is Hiding His Supreme Court Picks, Senator Cotton Explains Why

Democrat presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is refusing to release a list of individuals he would nominate to the Supreme Court if he were to win the White House in November. In fact, he doesn't think voters have a right to know who he would consider until after the election.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-marker" data-id="0" data-type="true" style="display: none; line-height: 0;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-marker" data-id="0" data-type="false" style="display: none; line-height: 0;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Biden previously promised to release a list. There has been no follow-through.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised in February to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court and said in June that his team is compiling a list of qualified Black women for the job. “We are putting together a list of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court. I am not going to release that until we go further down the line in vetting them as well," Biden said at a press conference on June 30th. Biden earlier framed his promise to nominate a Black woman to the high court as ensuring representation. “We talked about the Supreme Court — I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a Black woman on the Supreme Court to make sure we in fact get everyone represented," he said during a Democratic debate on Feb. 25th.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton explained the reason behind Biden's stonewalling during an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning.

"Joe Biden knows that if he revealed the kinds of radical, left wing lawyers he would appoint to the Supreme Court, that he would lose the election. That's why he's consistently refused now for two years," Cotton said. "They believe the Supreme Court should be a left wing organization that continually moves the country to the left."

"Anyone he would nominate to the Supreme Court would be a radical left wing lawyer with a long paper trail of judicial activism, presuming to impose his or her political and moral preferences on the American people rather than letting the American people govern themselves through their elected representatives," he continued. "That's why Joe Biden refuses to reveal his list. That is why the Democrats want to try and pack the court because they would prefer to win through litigation when they can't win at the ballot box."

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

In the meantime, President Trump and the Senate are moving forward with a nomination to replace Justice Ruth Ginsburg.