Supreme Court

President Trump Narrows Down His SCOTUS Choices, Sets a Timeline for an Announcement

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 9:25 AM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump Narrows Down His SCOTUS Choices, Sets a Timeline for an Announcement

Source: (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

During an interview with Fox and Friends Monday morning, his first since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night, President Trump revealed he has narrowed down his choices for a replacement and will make the announcement at the end of the week. 

“I think it will be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect, it looks like we will probably have services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it, and I think we should , with respect for Justice Ginsburg, wait for services to be over, so Friday or Saturday," Trump said.

During a campaign rally over the weekend, President Trump vowed to nominate a woman to replace Ginsburg. Federal Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are reportedly at the top of the the list for consideration. 

"These are really top people, to get on this list," Trump said. "I'm looking at five, probably four, very seriously. I'm going to make a decision on either Friday or Saturday and I will announce it on Friday or Saturday...these are the finest people in the nation. Young people." 

"These are the smartest people, the smartest young people, you like to go young, because they’re there for a long time," he continued. 

As far as the timing for a nomination hearing and confirmation, Trump said he expects the Senate to move quickly with hearings and a confirmation before the 2020 presidential election in November. 

"The bottom line is we won the election, we have an obligation to do what’s right and act as quickly as possible,” he said. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
What RBG Said in 2016 About Filling a SCOTUS Vacancy During an Election Year
Leah Barkoukis
Nebraska Bar Owner Charged for Fatally Shooting BLM Attacker Commits Suicide
Leah Barkoukis

Cruz: The Mainstream Media Is 'Ignoring' Key SCOTUS Context
Cortney O'Brien

Well, We Know Where Sen. Lamar Alexander Stands on SCOTUS Vacancy
Bronson Stocking
WATCH: Schumer Nods Along While AOC Talks About Impeaching Trump Again
Bronson Stocking

Even the 'Fact Checkers' Couldn't Ignore These Biden Lies About the Supreme Court
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular