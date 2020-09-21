President Trump Narrows Down His SCOTUS Choices, Sets a Timeline for an Announcement

During an interview with Fox and Friends Monday morning, his first since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night, President Trump revealed he has narrowed down his choices for a replacement and will make the announcement at the end of the week.

“I think it will be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect, it looks like we will probably have services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it, and I think we should , with respect for Justice Ginsburg, wait for services to be over, so Friday or Saturday," Trump said.

During a campaign rally over the weekend, President Trump vowed to nominate a woman to replace Ginsburg. Federal Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are reportedly at the top of the the list for consideration.

"These are really top people, to get on this list," Trump said. "I'm looking at five, probably four, very seriously. I'm going to make a decision on either Friday or Saturday and I will announce it on Friday or Saturday...these are the finest people in the nation. Young people."

"These are the smartest people, the smartest young people, you like to go young, because they’re there for a long time," he continued.

As far as the timing for a nomination hearing and confirmation, Trump said he expects the Senate to move quickly with hearings and a confirmation before the 2020 presidential election in November.

"The bottom line is we won the election, we have an obligation to do what’s right and act as quickly as possible,” he said.

