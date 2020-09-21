Supreme Court

Graham on New SCOTUS Attitude: Democrats Reap What They Sow

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 1:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The clock is ticking on whether a Supreme Court nominee can be confirmed before the presidential election on November 3. President Trump plans to announce a replacement for the late Justice Rather Bader Ginsburg at the end of the week and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham is preparing for a thorough but efficient nomination process. 

In 2016, Graham argued a Supreme Court vacancy should not be filled during an election year. When asked about his previous comments, he said earlier this year the rules and his perspective changed after the Kavanaugh hearings in 2018. 

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Judiciary Committee, which reviews Supreme Court nominations, said he's prepared to advance a nominee if a vacancy occurs this year.

"Yeah. We'll cross that bridge. After [Brett] Kavanaugh, the rules have changed as far as I'm concerned," he told reporters, citing the intense battle over Trump's most recent Supreme Court nominee in 2018, who was narrowly confirmed. "We'll see what the market will bear if that ever happens."

At what moment did the rules change for Graham? This may have been it. 

And this: 

The White House is confident a nominee can be confirmed before Election Day. 

"It will be a very quick turn of events," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday morning. 

Most Popular