Tom Cotton: Kamala Harris Has Thrown in With the Anti-Vaxxers on Wuhan Coronavirus

Posted: Sep 08, 2020 11:00 AM
Source: (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Last week Democrat Senator and Biden vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris encouraged Americans not to take the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available because she "doesn't trust Donald Trump."

During an interview with Salem Radio Network host Hugh Hewitt Tuesday morning, Republican Senator Tom Cotton slammed Harris for promoting unfounded conspiracy theories for the sake of presidential politics. 

'"It is very disappointing to see Senator Harris throw in with the anti-vaxxing crowd. Look, the world's leading scientists and researchers are all racing to try to. find a safe and effective vaccine for the coronavirus and I am 100 percent confident that those world class scientists and researchers, along with our public health agencies, will only put on the market a vaccine that is safe and effective," Cotton said.  

"She has expressed doubt and skepticism about a vaccine that doesn't yet exist and we don't know when it might exist, but when it does exist, it will be safe and effective because it will have gone through rigorous testing and trials," he continued. 

President Trump has streamlined the development of a Wuhan coronavirus vaccine through Operation Warp Speed, a federal government project dedicated to removing burdensome and unnecessary regulations in order to properly respond to the pandemic. 

Most Popular