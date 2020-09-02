August Gun Sales Blow Through Previous Records

As unrest continues across the country, firearms sales in August blew past another record.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System processed 1.7 million applications, an increase of 52 percent over August 2019.

"August’s adjusted NICS figures of nearly 1.7 million background checks associated with the sale of a firearm are in line with the months-long trend we’ve witnessed since March, when figures topped an all-time one-month record of 2.3 million. Each month since April, adjusted NICS figures averaged between 1.6 and 1.8 million. August’s figures are a record-high for the month over all previous years and show us that concerns for personal safety and self-defense continue to remain a priority for law-abiding Americans," NSSF Director of Public Affairs Mark Oliva released in a statement.

"The sustained pace of firearm sales proves that law-abiding Americans are turning out by the millions to exercise their God-given right to keep and bear arms. News reports of violent attacks, riots, looting are coupled with calls to defund police continue. NSSF estimates that nearly five million of these firearm purchases were made by people who never previously owned a firearm. Americans are witnessing gun control politicians refuse to enforce penalties on violent criminals while at the same time actively working to deny those who obey the law the ability protect themselves. These sales figures are proof that Americans refuse to be compliant victims to violent criminals who prey on the most vulnerable of our society," he continued.

With the August numbers, 2020 continues to be the highest year ever for gun purchases. As noted, since the beginning of the year five million people have become first time gun owners.