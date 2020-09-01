White House to Resume Public Tours

First Lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday public tours of the White House will resume after being closed due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

"I am excited to announce the safe re-opening of White House tours beginning on September 12th! Please visit our website to learn more about the added safety precautions that are being implemented to ensure the health & safety of all visitors," Melania Trump said.

According to the Office of the First Lady, additional safety measures include limited hours for tours, face mask requirements, social distancing and more.

"Tours will be hosted two days a week instead of five, on Friday and Saturday, from 8:00AM to 11:00AM. Number of guests is limited to 18% of normal capacity," the White House website states. "All guests (ages 2 years and over) are required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during their visit to the White House complex. Social distancing dots will be placed on the ground for guests during the check-in process. National Park Service, U.S. Secret Service Officers, and Visitors Office staff working the tour route will wear face coverings, gloves, and encourage social distancing when engaging with guests on complex. Hand sanitizer will be available in multiple locations."