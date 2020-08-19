McEnany Slams Nancy Pelosi's Latest 'Manufactured Crisis'

Speaking from the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her latest manufactured 'crisis' over the Post Office while refusing to pass a clean Wuhan coronavirus relief bill for struggling Americans.

"Where is Nancy Pelosi? The House is in recess. House and Senate Democrats left town after failing to compromise and make a deal to provide relief to the American people. While Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues went home, this President remained hard at work. President Trump took executive actions including stopping evictions, providing unemployment insurance, pausing student loan payments, cutting the payroll tax, which put money in the pockets of all Americans. Democrats were apparently unable to stick around to make a deal," McEnany said.

"Now suddenly Demorats will be rushing back to Washington, but why? The answer: The United States Postal Service. It's a stunning turn of events. Democrats went home after accomplishing nothing. No deal on stimulus checks, no deal on small business relief. No deal on eviction protections. The concerns of everyday Americans were not the concern of Democrats on Capitol Hill," she continued. "So where is Nancy Pelosi? She and her Democrat colleagues will be back in Washington soon to pursue their latest manufactured crisis, the Postal Service. Democrats denied a $10 billion offer for the U.S. Postal Service by this President before they went on recess but now they're back to pursue the latest Democrats manufactured crisis. It's sad but it's clear where Democrat's priorities stand."

Speaker Pelosi has called the House back to Washington and the House Oversight Committee, led by Democrat Carolyn Maloney, will hold a hearing on Monday. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been called to testify.

Over the past week, Democrats have been pushing a false conspiracy theory that the Trump administration is removing postal boxes in order to deliberately slow down the mail service ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Twitter has given the conspiracy theory oxygen by failing to stop the spread of false information.

OK so everyone has seen the "viral" photo going around of the piles of mailboxes in Wisconsin being used as evidence that Trump is sabotaging USPS. Problem is, they have been there for years: Hartford Finishing Inc. powder coats and refurbishes the old mailboxes. (1/8) pic.twitter.com/HQpAprWxoK — Gary He (@garyhe) August 17, 2020

The amount of sh** people are falling for on this post office hoax is amazing https://t.co/FOhB9qgg6c — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 18, 2020

Twitter is very selective in its concern about misleading information about the election



Twitter Says Viral Mailbox Misinformation Does Not Violate Company’s Policies https://t.co/QvfHA7WfB4 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) August 19, 2020

DeJoy announced earlier this week planned reforms of the Post Office will be delayed until after the election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that planned U.S. Postal Service operational changes sparking fears of delayed mail deliveries will be postponed until after the election. "To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said in a statement. He continued: "Retail hours at post offices will not change. Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are. No mail processing facilities will be closed. And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed."

Meanwhile the union representing 600,000 postal workers has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.