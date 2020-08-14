China

Fauci: There's No Reason People Can't Vote Safely in Person

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 8:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Fauci: There's No Reason People Can't Vote Safely in Person

Source: (Erin Scott/Pool via AP)

One of the most highly contentious issues of the 2020 presidential cycle is whether it will be safe for Americans to vote in person on November 3, 2020. 

For weeks Democrats have held up crucial Wuhan coronavirus relieve packages while demanding billions of dollars for the Post Office in order to bolster mass mail in voting. In California, a state without voter identification laws and outdated registration records, Governor Gavin Newsom plans to mail every registered voter a ballot ahead of election day. Recent elections in New York, New Jersey and West Virginia have proven mass mail in voting schemes lead to fraud and extremely delayed results. 

But according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, an original member of President Trump's Wuhan Coronavirus Taskforce, voting in person can be done safely. 

"What about voting? So many people are concerned. We are in an election year. Some people are going to be heading to the polls in the next few weeks, can people go out and vote in person given there is so much concern about the vote?" ABC News' Deborah Roberts asked Fauci during a recent interview. 

"I think if carefully done according to the guidelines, there's new reason I can see that not being the case. For example, when you look at going to a grocery stores now in regions and counties and cities that are doing it correctly, they have x's every six or more feet and it says don't leave this spot until the person in front of you left their spot, and you an do that. If you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing and don't have a crowded situation, there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to do that," Fauci said. "There's no reason we shouldn't be able to vote in person." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
AG Barr on DOJ's Russian Collusion Origins Probe: A New 'Development' Will Drop Today
Matt Vespa
FACT CHECK THE LEFT: Are Biden's Claims About President Trump and Terrorists True?
VIP
Katie Pavlich
AG Barr: Suspect Arrested In Shooting Death of Child That Sparked 'Operation Legend'
Ellie Bufkin
President Trump Wouldn't Dignify This HuffPo Reporter's Question with a Response
Bronson Stocking

ICYMI: DOJ Says Yale Engaged in Illegal, Racist Discrimination Against Hundreds of Applicants
Katie Pavlich
FACT CHECK THE LEFT: Do Anti-Gig, Anti-Freelance Job Laws Loved By Biden and Harris Do Any Good At All?
VIP
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular