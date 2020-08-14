Fauci: There's No Reason People Can't Vote Safely in Person

One of the most highly contentious issues of the 2020 presidential cycle is whether it will be safe for Americans to vote in person on November 3, 2020.

For weeks Democrats have held up crucial Wuhan coronavirus relieve packages while demanding billions of dollars for the Post Office in order to bolster mass mail in voting. In California, a state without voter identification laws and outdated registration records, Governor Gavin Newsom plans to mail every registered voter a ballot ahead of election day. Recent elections in New York, New Jersey and West Virginia have proven mass mail in voting schemes lead to fraud and extremely delayed results.

But according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, an original member of President Trump's Wuhan Coronavirus Taskforce, voting in person can be done safely.

"What about voting? So many people are concerned. We are in an election year. Some people are going to be heading to the polls in the next few weeks, can people go out and vote in person given there is so much concern about the vote?" ABC News' Deborah Roberts asked Fauci during a recent interview.

"I think if carefully done according to the guidelines, there's new reason I can see that not being the case. For example, when you look at going to a grocery stores now in regions and counties and cities that are doing it correctly, they have x's every six or more feet and it says don't leave this spot until the person in front of you left their spot, and you an do that. If you go and wear a mask, if you observe the physical distancing and don't have a crowded situation, there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to do that," Fauci said. "There's no reason we shouldn't be able to vote in person."