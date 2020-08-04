White House

Portland Man Who Injured U.S. Marshal With a Bomb Has Been Arrested

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 04, 2020 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Portland Man Who Injured U.S. Marshal With a Bomb Has Been Arrested

Source: Julio Rosas

A Portland man who used a bomb to gain unlawful entry to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse has been arrested. Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Jason Maza Jr. injured a U.S. Marshal after detonating an explosive device and has been charged accordingly with a series of federal crimes. 

"According to court documents, in the early morning hours of July 22, 2020, a group of individuals gathered in an exterior entryway of the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Several members of the group, including Maza, began removing plywood attached to the front of the building to protect its damaged glass façade. After the group successfully removed the plywood sheeting, Maza made multiple attempts to kick in the window, struck it with a metal object, and repeatedly pounded on it with what appeared to be a hammer," DOJ released. 

"Shortly thereafter, a number of people successfully removed the entire wooden structure protecting the courthouse entryway and an unknown individual broke one of the windows. After this breach, Maza walked toward the building carrying a cylindrical object. Maza then appeared to light a fuse connected to the object and place it inside the broken window," the statement continued. "A short time later, the object exploded in close proximity to law enforcement officers exiting the building through the broken window. A deputy U.S. Marshal sustained injuries to both his legs as a result of the blast."

For his alleged assault on a U.S. Marshall, Maza faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. For his actions of willfully destroying federal government property, he faces up to 10 years in a prison and a $250,000 fine. 

Federal agents have made 97 arrests related to months of rioting and attacks on the federal courthouse in Portland. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

NYC Health Commissioner to De Blasio: Your COVID Response Sucks, So I'm Outta Here.
Matt Vespa
Here We Go: 2020 Democratic Platform Embraces 'Structural Reform' Power Grab on the Judiciary
Guy Benson
Explosion Desolates East Beirut
Micaela Burrow
NY GOP: This Is 'The End of Honest Elections in New York State'
Cortney O'Brien
Hypocrisy on Parade: De Blasio Painted BLM Murals Without Permit, Demands Others Go Through 'Process'
Alex Corey
Portland Rioters Set Their Sights on Another Target After Feds Begin Withdrawing from Courthouse
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular