Portland Man Who Injured U.S. Marshal With a Bomb Has Been Arrested

A Portland man who used a bomb to gain unlawful entry to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse has been arrested. Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Jason Maza Jr. injured a U.S. Marshal after detonating an explosive device and has been charged accordingly with a series of federal crimes.

"According to court documents, in the early morning hours of July 22, 2020, a group of individuals gathered in an exterior entryway of the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Several members of the group, including Maza, began removing plywood attached to the front of the building to protect its damaged glass façade. After the group successfully removed the plywood sheeting, Maza made multiple attempts to kick in the window, struck it with a metal object, and repeatedly pounded on it with what appeared to be a hammer," DOJ released.

"Shortly thereafter, a number of people successfully removed the entire wooden structure protecting the courthouse entryway and an unknown individual broke one of the windows. After this breach, Maza walked toward the building carrying a cylindrical object. Maza then appeared to light a fuse connected to the object and place it inside the broken window," the statement continued. "A short time later, the object exploded in close proximity to law enforcement officers exiting the building through the broken window. A deputy U.S. Marshal sustained injuries to both his legs as a result of the blast."

For his alleged assault on a U.S. Marshall, Maza faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. For his actions of willfully destroying federal government property, he faces up to 10 years in a prison and a $250,000 fine.

Federal agents have made 97 arrests related to months of rioting and attacks on the federal courthouse in Portland.