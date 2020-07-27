White House

While Trump Shows Up, Biden Hides

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 2:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Two Sundays ago President Trump sat down for an hour long, contentious interview with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace. During their time in the Rose Garden, where the temperature reached 100 degrees, Wallace pressed Trump on everything from his Wuhan coronavirus response, to ongoing violence in Democrat controlled cities, the economy, the 2020 presidential election and more. President Trump showed up and answered every question. 

After the interview aired, the obvious question became whether former Vice President Joe Biden would do the same. We now have the answer. 

Biden is "not available?" Exactly what else is he doing with his time? 

Biden's refusal to sit down for a tough interview comes shortly after he ran off stage during a "press conference," which was really a speech about exponentially expanding the federal government. After his remarks, Biden quickly exited and refused to take questions

Biden refused to take questions from reporters during a speech Tuesday afternoon in New Castle, Del., as he unveiled a plan that would cost $775 billion over 10 years, according to his campaign. It added that the plan would be paid for by rolling back tax breaks for real estate investors with incomes over $400,000 and taking steps to increase tax compliance for high-income earners.

While Biden hides, Trump is showing up to lead regardless of inevitable criticism. 

