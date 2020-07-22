New Polling Shows President Trump Catching Up

After falling behind 2020 campaign rival Joe Biden in recent weeks, President Trump has regained crucial ground as the November election approaches in less than 100 days.

According to a new survey from Rasmussen Reports, President Trump is closing the gap.

President Trump and likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden are now running neck-and-neck in Rasmussen Reports’ weekly White House Watch survey. The latest national telephone and online survey finds Biden at 47% support among Likely U.S. Voters again this week to Trump’s 45%. Five percent (5%) prefer some other candidate. Four percent (4%) are undecided. A week ago, Biden held a 47% to 44% advantage after leading Trump by 10 points – 50% to 40% - in our first weekly White House Watch survey.

President Trump has an advantage from his party, which supports him by a wider percentage than Biden with Democrats. However, Trump is struggling with independents, who could make up the difference.

The new survey finds Trump with 81% of the Republican vote. Biden has the support of 74% of Democrats. Biden continues to lead among voters not affiliated with either major party: This week, it’s Biden 47%, Trump 36%, but 17% of these voters like another candidate or are undecided.

The Trump campaign and President Trump have pushed back on polls showing him losing to Biden, reminding members of the media that 2016 predictions about a Hillary Clinton victory were wrong.

Last week President Trump announced he was replacing his campaign manager Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien. Stepien previously served as the deputy campaign manager. Parscale will stay on the campaign in a digital role.