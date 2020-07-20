Donald Trump

The Feds Have No Plans to Back Down in Portland

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 2:05 PM
Source: Screenshot via Fox News

As Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler continues to make excuses for weeks of violent rioting in his city, the federal government has no plans to remove federal law enforcement officers from defending federal property.

"These individuals we're talking about are not protestors, they're criminals. Every night they're willfully coordinating, organizing and planning to intentionally attack and destroy federal property and harm federal agents and officers. Those are criminals, that's who we're talking about, that's why we're there and Bret, we're not going anywhere," Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said Monday during an interview with Fox News.

Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli is accusing anarchists of carrying out acts of terrorism.

“These are not peaceful protests. This is violent, criminal activity. And when they show up directed at law enforcement, it’s terrorism. Law enforcement officers and agents have been targeted in the attacks,” Cuccinelli told the Washington Examiner. “We are talking about violent anarchists who are engaging in both violence, to the point of terrorism on occasion, and who have been assaulting federal property and officers night after night."

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf has visited Portland in recent days to reassure federal law enforcement officers and agents that the Trump administration has their back.

President Trump is also weighing in on the situation as he plans to send additional federal resources to cities around the country this week.

