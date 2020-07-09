Supreme Court

BREAKING: SCOTUS Has Made a Decision on President Trump's Tax Returns

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 09, 2020 10:25 AM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In a 7-2 opinion released Thursday morning, the Supreme Court determined President Trump does not have an overt obligation to release his tax returns and other personal financial information to Congressional committees. The Court kicked the case back to the lower courts. This is a temporary victory for the president.

Three congressional committees, led by Democrats, have subpoenaed a number of banks used by President Trump for his businesses. They've asked for a decade's worth of his tax returns. That documentation does not have to be turned over, for now.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court ruled the president does not have immunity against criminal subpoenas.

President Trump has reacted to the decisions.

This story has been updated with additional information.  

