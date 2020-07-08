Trump Bucks New CDC Guidance on Reopening Schools

President Trump pushed back on new CDC guidelines for reopening schools Wednesday morning, calling them impractical.

I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

Yesterday the CDC issued new guidelines ahead of a summit at the White House that featured administrators, doctors, teachers, students and other experts, on how to safely open schools in the fall.

“Our country has got to get back, and it’s got to get back as soon as possible. And I don’t consider our country coming back if the schools are closed," Trump said. "Everybody wants it, the moms want it, the dads want it, the kids want it."

Dr. Sally Goza, Pediatrician and President of @AmerAcadPeds, explains what we know about the importance of school for children—and why they should go back: pic.twitter.com/l2ZNBWj7NE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 7, 2020

The guidelines are lengthy, encourage teachers and students to wear face masks throughout the day, suggest staggering classes and pickup/drop off times for parents and much more. Separate guidelines have been issued for reopening universities and other places of higher education.

New tips released for institutes of higher education to help you prepare when students, faculty, staff or administrators get sick with #COVID19. Close off areas used by a sick person for cleaning & disinfection and notify local health officials. For more: https://t.co/Po0sajtLmi pic.twitter.com/40kCpXLueq — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) July 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the Wuhan coronavirus task force will hold a briefing at the White House Wednesday morning as cases around the country increase while the mortality rate of the disease decreases.