Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 08, 2020 10:10 AM
Trump Bucks New CDC Guidance on Reopening Schools

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump pushed back on new CDC guidelines for reopening schools Wednesday morning, calling them impractical. 

Yesterday the CDC issued new guidelines ahead of a summit at the White House that featured administrators, doctors, teachers, students and other experts, on how to safely open schools in the fall. 

“Our country has got to get back, and it’s got to get back as soon as possible.  And I don’t consider our country coming back if the schools are closed," Trump said. "Everybody wants it, the moms want it, the dads want it, the kids want it."

The guidelines are lengthy, encourage teachers and students to wear face masks throughout the day, suggest staggering classes and pickup/drop off times for parents and much more. Separate guidelines have been issued for reopening  universities and other places of higher education. 

Meanwhile, the Wuhan coronavirus task force will hold a briefing at the White House Wednesday morning as cases around the country increase while the mortality rate of the disease decreases. 

