Trump, Experts Explain Why It's Crucial For Children to Go Back to School This Fall

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 07, 2020 5:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted administrators, teachers, students, doctors and other health experts at the White House Tuesday afternoon to find ways to open schools in the fall. 

“Our country has got to get back, and it’s got to get back as soon as possible.  And I don’t consider our country coming back if the schools are closed," Trump said. "Everybody wants it, the moms want it, the dads want it, the kids want it."

"When children are out of school, they are missing more than just time in the classroom. They are missing the laughter of their friends, learning from their teachers, and the joy of recess and play," the First Lady added. "As we continue to come together as Americans to tackle these challenges, I'm honored that you could all be here today to offer your thoughts. I look forward to working with you to make sure that America's children and families can be healthy and thriving."

"Missing school can have serious consequences for child health and well being, particularly for students with disabilities or special healthcare needs. Students who are in school learn more than reading, writing and arithmetic. They also learn social and emotional skills, get healthy meals and exercise and mental health support. Schools help identify and address learning deficits, physical abuse, substance use, depression and suicidal ideation," President of the American Academy of Pediatricians Dr. Sally Gorza said. 

"It's so important to get our children back in school," Dr. Cathy Slusher added. "They need social interaction with each other and with adults because without that, I fear what our society is going to look like. The preservation of society is reliant upon the interaction of these children day to day, face to face with each other." 

The Centers for Disease Control has released new guidelines for schools to open safely and Director Robert Redfield warns society is at great risk if schools remain closed. 

Most Popular