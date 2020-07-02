June Jobs Numbers Blow Past Expectations

UPDATE: President Trump held a press briefing at the White House and reacted to the numbers.

Consumer confidence is up and 80 percent of small businesses are now open! pic.twitter.com/MOkEaO4NZR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2020

A look at June's HISTORIC jobs numbers:



2.1 million leisure & hospitality jobs

740,000 retail jobs

568,000 education & healthcare jobs

357,000 service jobs

356,000 manufacturing jobs



???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/BzcSFXaxv6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2020

The jobs numbers for June are in and they've blown way past expectations with 4.8 million positions created.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In June, employment in leisure and hospitality rose sharply. Notable job gains also occurred in retail trade, education and health services, other services, manufacturing, and professional and business services," the Labor Department released Thursday morning.

JUST IN: 4.8 million jobs were created in the month of June, according to the U.S. Labor Department.@jillonmoney explains. pic.twitter.com/rBD7576DxP — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 2, 2020

Check out how Morning Joe's graphic rounds up the 2.9 million estimated new jobs to 3 in what can only be viewed as an effort to put a damper on the Great American Comeback going on under @realDonaldTrump.



The BIG NEWS: 4.8 MILLION jobs added in June.



Smashing expectations. https://t.co/Bv3d9aX1r4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 2, 2020

June Jobs Report CRUSHES! 4.8M Americans Went Back to Work Last Month. #Jobs! — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) July 2, 2020

Ops We Did It Again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



June Jobs Report Blows Away Consensus

4.8 million Americans Went Back to Work Last Month



We. Are. Going. To. Win — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) July 2, 2020

The numbers come while governors across the country reinstitute shutdown orders as Wuhan coronavirus cases increase. Many businesses are refusing to shut down again, citing arbitrary reasons given by the government.