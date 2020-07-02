Unemployment

June Jobs Numbers Blow Past Expectations

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 02, 2020 8:55 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

UPDATE: President Trump held a press briefing at the White House and reacted to the numbers. 

***Original post***

The jobs numbers for June are in and they've blown way past expectations with 4.8 million positions created.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it. In June, employment in leisure and hospitality rose sharply. Notable job gains also occurred in retail trade, education and health services, other services, manufacturing, and professional and business services," the Labor Department released Thursday morning.  

The numbers come while governors across the country reinstitute shutdown orders as Wuhan coronavirus cases increase. Many businesses are refusing to shut down again, citing arbitrary reasons given by the government.

