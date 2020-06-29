Corruption

It's Obvious Joe Biden Lied About Targeting Michael Flynn, Will He Be Asked About It?

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 11:15 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On May 12, former Vice President Joe Biden said he was "unaware" of the Obama era case and spying, known as "Crossfire Razor," against General Michael Flynn during an interview with ABC News Anchor George Stephanopoulos. When pressed, Biden changed his story, saying he was aware of an investigation but nothing more. 

"I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” Biden first said. 

"I was aware that there was...that they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it, and I don’t think anything else," he attempted to clarify. 

We first knew this statement was untrue when declassified documents, released in May, showed Biden as one of the Obama administration officials who unmasked Flynn during the 2016/2017 presidential transition period. 

Now, we have additional verification Biden's statement to ABC News was completely false. Not only did Biden know about the details of the Flynn investigation, he was suggesting ideas about how to go after him through the Logan Act. In other words, guiding the FBI and DOJ about how to nail Flynn with criminal charges. As Matt detailed last week

It’s been revealed that notes from January 4, 2017, from Peter Strzok, the other disgraced FBI agent who reportedly signed off on this entire collusion fiasco, noted that Joe Biden was the one who brought up the Logan Act angle of this atrocity to American justice. Yeah, Joe Biden, Mr. ‘I didn’t know anything about Flynn,’ except for that part of mentioning how to weaponize simple phone calls against a man to fulfill a deranged liberal fantasy about the results of the 2016 election.

The question now is whether Biden will be held accountable for the discrepancies of his statements. He should be asked about whether he plans, as President, to corruptly use the power of the federal government to go after his political enemies as members of the Obama administration regularly did. 

Most Popular