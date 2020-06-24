Popcorn: Bill Barr to Testify in Front of Nadler's Committee

Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee next month after endless accusations from Democrats he has politicized the Department of Justice. Democrat Congressman Jerry Nadler issued the invitation.

The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th. — Kerri Kupec DOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) June 24, 2020

Barr has been accused of giving Trump associates like Roger Stone and Michael Flynn special treatment, but the facts of how Robert Mueller's Special Counsel treated those close to the 2016 Trump campaign tell a different story.

"The Attorney General determined the high sentence proposed by the line prosecutors in the Roger Stone case was excessive and inconsistent with similar cases. In the interest of ensuring the imposition of a fair sentence, the Attorney General directed Tim Shea, who was then U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, to leave the sentencing to the discretion of the judge. The judge ultimately sentenced Mr. Stone to half the time that the line prosecutors originally proposed. As he has previously stated, the Attorney General did not discuss the sentencing of Roger Stone with the President of anyone else at the White House and had made the decision to correct the filing before the President tweeted about the case," DOJ Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec released in a statement. "The Attorney General stated during his confirmation hearing that it is his job to ensure that the administration of justice and the enforcement of the law is above and away from politics. He has and will continue to approach all cases at the Department of Justice with that commitment to the rule of law and the fair and impartial administration of justice."